Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fantastic completely remolded, new carpet, vinyl New appliances .. Freshly Painted... Shows great..Lovely townhouse in the heart of Waldorf. Close to the mall, shopping, and schools. Vacant now and ready to go. Rent includes trash pick up and pool. Park in back... go thru gate to enter..