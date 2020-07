Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Why wait for new when you get can get this 4 year old beauty? Three levels, boasting beautiful hardwood floors on the main floor with 2,000 square feet of living space. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Deck and fenced in yard for entertaining friends and family! Schedule your showing today!!