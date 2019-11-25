All apartments in Waldorf
5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT
Last updated September 5 2019

5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT

5512 Mighty Casey Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5512 Mighty Casey Ct, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This is the home you have been searching for with about 3736 in square feet living space. THIS HOME COMES WITH A PRIVATE OASIS GAZEBO!!! Big backyard for entertaining in your oasis. Community pool, access to amazing parks, and a short distance to baseball stadium. Make you best OFFER.Features included 9ft. ceilings on main level. Family room with cozy gas fireplace. spacious morning room. Designer kitchen with island, pantry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement with rec room and full bathroom. Luxury owners suite on upper level featuring two walk in closets, tray ceilings, and attached spa bath with dual vanity, separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT have any available units?
5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT have?
Some of 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT offer parking?
No, 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT has a pool.
Does 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
