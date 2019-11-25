5512 MIGHTY CASEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

This is the home you have been searching for with about 3736 in square feet living space. THIS HOME COMES WITH A PRIVATE OASIS GAZEBO!!! Big backyard for entertaining in your oasis. Community pool, access to amazing parks, and a short distance to baseball stadium. Make you best OFFER.Features included 9ft. ceilings on main level. Family room with cozy gas fireplace. spacious morning room. Designer kitchen with island, pantry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement with rec room and full bathroom. Luxury owners suite on upper level featuring two walk in closets, tray ceilings, and attached spa bath with dual vanity, separate shower.