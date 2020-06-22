5308 Halibut Place

Amenities

Beautiful end unit townhome with brand new upgrades throughout the entire home. New kitchen countertops, with a new oven (natural gas) and microwave. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard and storage space with an island bar area complete with built in wine racks. The separate laundry room comes complete with a washer/dryer, large sink and shelving. The kitchen/dining area is combined and comes with a new high-end lighting/fan to perfect the ambience. Another formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. Walk out from the open concept kitchen area into the fenced in back yard that has a small patio with attached storage shed. The large family room has a natural gas fireplace, with brand new wall-to-wall carpeting. The stairs and upper level of the home has all new carpeting and comes with a large master suite with full bathroom, a hall bath and two large secondary bedrooms. The master suite has two large closets, a separate dressing area with double vanities and linen closet, and a large spa bath. The hall bathroom comes with a large vanity area with separate bath and shower. Brand new toilets, tile and bathroom fixtures throughout all three bathrooms. New blinds have been installed in all the windows throughout the home as well. Brand new HVAC System installed. The HOA is included in the rent and comes with membership to community pool, front yard lawn maintenance and snow removal. There are two assigned parking places out front along with one visitor space. Perfect commuting distance to the beltway and centrally located between Andrews Air Force Base and Patuxent Naval Base. Lovely new landscaped front yard. Close to entertainment and shopping and the best schools!



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: None



PET RULE: No pets allowed



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $25/month resident benefit package in addition to monthly rent.



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

