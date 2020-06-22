All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 5308 Halibut Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
5308 Halibut Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:39 PM

5308 Halibut Place

5308 Halibut Place · (301) 744-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5308 Halibut Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful end unit townhome with brand new upgrades throughout the entire home. New kitchen countertops, with a new oven (natural gas) and microwave. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard and storage space with an island bar area complete with built in wine racks. The separate laundry room comes complete with a washer/dryer, large sink and shelving. The kitchen/dining area is combined and comes with a new high-end lighting/fan to perfect the ambience. Another formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. Walk out from the open concept kitchen area into the fenced in back yard that has a small patio with attached storage shed. The large family room has a natural gas fireplace, with brand new wall-to-wall carpeting. The stairs and upper level of the home has all new carpeting and comes with a large master suite with full bathroom, a hall bath and two large secondary bedrooms. The master suite has two large closets, a separate dressing area with double vanities and linen closet, and a large spa bath. The hall bathroom comes with a large vanity area with separate bath and shower. Brand new toilets, tile and bathroom fixtures throughout all three bathrooms. New blinds have been installed in all the windows throughout the home as well. Brand new HVAC System installed. The HOA is included in the rent and comes with membership to community pool, front yard lawn maintenance and snow removal. There are two assigned parking places out front along with one visitor space. Perfect commuting distance to the beltway and centrally located between Andrews Air Force Base and Patuxent Naval Base. Lovely new landscaped front yard. Close to entertainment and shopping and the best schools!

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: None

PET RULE: No pets allowed

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $25/month resident benefit package in addition to monthly rent.

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Halibut Place have any available units?
5308 Halibut Place has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5308 Halibut Place have?
Some of 5308 Halibut Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Halibut Place currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Halibut Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Halibut Place pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Halibut Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 5308 Halibut Place offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Halibut Place does offer parking.
Does 5308 Halibut Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 Halibut Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Halibut Place have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Halibut Place has a pool.
Does 5308 Halibut Place have accessible units?
No, 5308 Halibut Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Halibut Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Halibut Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Halibut Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5308 Halibut Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5308 Halibut Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity