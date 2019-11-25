Stunning 4BR 2.5BA Colonial in Dorchester Mews. ALL HARDWOOD! No carpet anywhere in this home. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Don't miss your chance to call this beautiful house home. It won't last long. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Some weight and breed restrictions apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5307 RAY COURT have any available units?
5307 RAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5307 RAY COURT have?
Some of 5307 RAY COURT's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 RAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5307 RAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 RAY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 RAY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5307 RAY COURT offer parking?
No, 5307 RAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5307 RAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 RAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 RAY COURT have a pool?
No, 5307 RAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5307 RAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 5307 RAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 RAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 RAY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 RAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 RAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.