5112 Garibaldi Place, Waldorf, MD 20603 St. Charles
Welcome to this spacious end unit townhome. Lots of storage and space for everyone. Large living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with an island and counter and cupboards galore! Back yard fully fenced for those perfect evenings. Master bedroom with dual closets and dual sinks in the attached bathroom. Available June 15th. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets on a case by case basis with accepted application and pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
