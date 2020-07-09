All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated May 20 2020

5112 GARIBALDI PLACE

5112 Garibaldi Place · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Garibaldi Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this spacious end unit townhome. Lots of storage and space for everyone. Large living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with an island and counter and cupboards galore! Back yard fully fenced for those perfect evenings. Master bedroom with dual closets and dual sinks in the attached bathroom. Available June 15th. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets on a case by case basis with accepted application and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE have any available units?
5112 GARIBALDI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE have?
Some of 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5112 GARIBALDI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE offer parking?
No, 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE have a pool?
No, 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 GARIBALDI PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

