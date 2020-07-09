5112 GARIBALDI PLACE

Amenities

Welcome to this spacious end unit townhome. Lots of storage and space for everyone. Large living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with an island and counter and cupboards galore! Back yard fully fenced for those perfect evenings. Master bedroom with dual closets and dual sinks in the attached bathroom. Available June 15th. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets on a case by case basis with accepted application and pet deposit.