Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FRESH to the Market! Owners have really done it up for their new tenants! Fresh paint, new carpet, new flooring, professionally cleaned, front loading washer/dryer, and READY! The deck is vinyl/trex, super nice. The property was just landscaped, too! HURRY and get in for that SUMMER BBQ! Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Must have good credit & verifiable income. JUST IN TIME FOR END OF SCHOOL Transitions prior to the RUSH.