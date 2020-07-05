All apartments in Waldorf
4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY

4615 Crain Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Crain Hwy, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Absolutely Beautiful! Freshly Renovate! All new or like new! Handicap Accessible! Its LOADED WITH UPGRADES: Family room with fire place, Huge Kitchen, Large Bedroom, and a Den. Its so pretty. The home is advertised as a 1 bedroom, but there is a second room with a closet, no window, that could be used as an office or a 2nd bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Pet considered Case by Case (Pet Rent $50). Basement can be used for Storage. To locate property take Crain Highway south side then take right at Home Paramount Pest Control, follow driveway right to Storage Units in back. House located next to Storage Unit Office. Not currently accepting vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY have any available units?
4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY have?
Some of 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY is pet friendly.
Does 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY have accessible units?
Yes, 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY has accessible units.
Does 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

