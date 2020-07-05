4615 Unit 1 CRAIN HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Absolutely Beautiful! Freshly Renovate! All new or like new! Handicap Accessible! Its LOADED WITH UPGRADES: Family room with fire place, Huge Kitchen, Large Bedroom, and a Den. Its so pretty. The home is advertised as a 1 bedroom, but there is a second room with a closet, no window, that could be used as an office or a 2nd bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Pet considered Case by Case (Pet Rent $50). Basement can be used for Storage. To locate property take Crain Highway south side then take right at Home Paramount Pest Control, follow driveway right to Storage Units in back. House located next to Storage Unit Office. Not currently accepting vouchers.