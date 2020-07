Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

PACK YOUR BAGS THIS IS IT! THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH & 1 CAR GARAGE CONDO IS FRESHLY PAINTED, HAS NEW CARPET. NEW STOVE & MICROWAVE & IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL IT HOME. NEIGHBORHOOD HAS A POOL, TENNIS COURT & PLAYGROUND & IS CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! APPLICATION FEE IS $45/ PERSON. MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 600 MINIMUM & INCOME OF $61,000/ YEAR.