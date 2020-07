Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! Recently updated 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths. On a corner lot. 2 porches, front and back (back one is screened in) located in Waldorf, close to everything but on a quiet street on a large lot. 2 car garage and extra-long drive way that can car 2-4 more cars. Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors in main areas. An office on the main. Easy commute to AFB, DC, and northern Virginia.