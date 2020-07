3630 PINE CONE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

PACK YOUR BAGS THIS IS IT! THIS HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED , NEW CARPET, & NEW SS APPLIANCES! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LAUNDRY , HALF BATH, & FAMILY ROOM. UPSTAIRS THERE ARE 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS. HOA INCLUDES A COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND, & TENNIS COURTS IN THE HUNTINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD. CALL TO SEE, YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED! OWNER IS LOOKING FOR AN INCOME OF $84,000 A YEAR & MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 600 TO QUALIFY. APPLICATION FEE IS $45/ PERSON. NO SMOKING & NO PETS.