Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Warm and Cozy is how you will feel in this adorable duplex. It's been beautifully updated, All is new or like new. Freshly painted, Pergo flooring, Nice big fenced back yard. All snuggled on a very quiet court in Huntington. Pets are case by case. Owner is not participating in the voucher program.