3333 RYON COURT

Short term 6 month Rental Proffesionally Managed in Great Location close to Schools, Shopping, and easy access to Public transportation . Located off Leonardtown Road for quick drive to DC VA and several local Military Base. 3 Bedroom townhome with Upgraded kitchen and baths. Walking distance to Playground. Short Term Lease, Pets on Case by Case with deposit. Application can be downloaded in Documents and submitted to office with App fee(money order only) for credit report. This home is not approved for vouchers on a short term lease.