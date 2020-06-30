All apartments in Waldorf
3280 Westdale Court
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:27 PM

3280 Westdale Court

3280 Westdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

3280 Westdale Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Two large Master Bedrooms with their own full bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets and brand new carpeting in both rooms. One of the master bedrooms has vaulted ceilings and opens onto a deck. Open floor plan on main level has a fireplace and new gray engineered wood flooring. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and dining area. An attached shed in the backyard which is fenced in and has a patio area for barbequing. Quick access to commuter routes, military bases, and all the shopping and dining that Waldorf offers.

Housing Vouchers Not Accepted By Owner

STATUS: Available

AVAILABLE DATE: 03/03/20202

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Cats and Dogs

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: Smoking is not allowed on property.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3280 Westdale Court have any available units?
3280 Westdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3280 Westdale Court have?
Some of 3280 Westdale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3280 Westdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
3280 Westdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3280 Westdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3280 Westdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 3280 Westdale Court offer parking?
No, 3280 Westdale Court does not offer parking.
Does 3280 Westdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3280 Westdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3280 Westdale Court have a pool?
No, 3280 Westdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 3280 Westdale Court have accessible units?
No, 3280 Westdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3280 Westdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3280 Westdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3280 Westdale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3280 Westdale Court does not have units with air conditioning.

