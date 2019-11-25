3074 ENDICOTT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This traditional colonial single-family house is a gem...a corner lot property in a quiet, lovely neighborhood conveniently located near the MVA, St. Charles Mall, other shopping venues, schools, short distance to DC, Andrews AFB, and beltway. Come see this lovely 4BR, 2.5BTH featuring a deck for hosting cook-outs or relaxing in the shade, spacious 2-car garage, new wall-to-wall carpet throughout the entire house, upgraded bathrooms, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room w/fireplace, and formal living room. Don't miss this! QUALIFICATIONS: income 3xrent and min. 600 FICO ****PLEASE TAKE SHOES OFF AT DOOR AND TURN OFF LIGHTS BEFORE LEAVING SHOWING***