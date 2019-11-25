All apartments in Waldorf
3074 ENDICOTT COURT

3074 Endicott Court · No Longer Available
Location

3074 Endicott Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This traditional colonial single-family house is a gem...a corner lot property in a quiet, lovely neighborhood conveniently located near the MVA, St. Charles Mall, other shopping venues, schools, short distance to DC, Andrews AFB, and beltway. Come see this lovely 4BR, 2.5BTH featuring a deck for hosting cook-outs or relaxing in the shade, spacious 2-car garage, new wall-to-wall carpet throughout the entire house, upgraded bathrooms, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room w/fireplace, and formal living room. Don't miss this! QUALIFICATIONS: income 3xrent and min. 600 FICO ****PLEASE TAKE SHOES OFF AT DOOR AND TURN OFF LIGHTS BEFORE LEAVING SHOWING***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3074 ENDICOTT COURT have any available units?
3074 ENDICOTT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3074 ENDICOTT COURT have?
Some of 3074 ENDICOTT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3074 ENDICOTT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3074 ENDICOTT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 ENDICOTT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3074 ENDICOTT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 3074 ENDICOTT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3074 ENDICOTT COURT offers parking.
Does 3074 ENDICOTT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3074 ENDICOTT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 ENDICOTT COURT have a pool?
No, 3074 ENDICOTT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3074 ENDICOTT COURT have accessible units?
No, 3074 ENDICOTT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 ENDICOTT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3074 ENDICOTT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3074 ENDICOTT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3074 ENDICOTT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
