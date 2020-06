Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub

Approx 3700 SF, 4 br 3.5 BA, fully finished basement,with room that can be used as 5th br or office, lots of space for movie room, play room etc. Beautiful patio to enjoy your morning coffee, football parties, or just to hang out! it has everything you need..pre wired for TV's, spkrs & plumbed for hot tub. Located off of 228 (Berry Rd) Conv to Andrews & Bowling AFB, DC,VA, MGM, Natl' Harbour.