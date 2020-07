Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! This cozy basement efficiency is nestled in the charming community of Wakefield. It's been recently updated with new carpet, brand new kitchenette, new bathroom tile , stainless steel frig and new burner range plus front load washer and dryer (Backyard area is shared space). Pets welcome on a case by case basis and FREE Wifi is Available.