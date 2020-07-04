2416 PINEFIELD ROAD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Gorgeous single level Rambler with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with an attached garage has has upgrades plus more! Tiled Kitchen floor new appliances with extra cabinets for all your kitchen needs. Leading off the kitchen is the Dinning Room with hardwood flooring. Gorgeous Living Room features Hardwood flooring and a fireplace with double sliding doors leading to a concrete patio, perfect for summer barbecues or family gatherings. This is a must to see 3 bedroom and 2 bath rambler. Fenced in back yard, tons of space for kids and pets to play. Just had new windows, doors and gutters! Must see !Close to shopping, amenities and a great central commute location. STATUS: VacantAVAILABLE DATE: Now