Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2416 PINEFIELD ROAD

2416 Pinefield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Pinefield Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Gorgeous single level Rambler with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with an attached garage has has upgrades plus more! Tiled Kitchen floor new appliances with extra cabinets for all your kitchen needs. Leading off the kitchen is the Dinning Room with hardwood flooring. Gorgeous Living Room features Hardwood flooring and a fireplace with double sliding doors leading to a concrete patio, perfect for summer barbecues or family gatherings. This is a must to see 3 bedroom and 2 bath rambler. Fenced in back yard, tons of space for kids and pets to play. Just had new windows, doors and gutters! Must see !Close to shopping, amenities and a great central commute location. STATUS: VacantAVAILABLE DATE: Now

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD have any available units?
2416 PINEFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2416 PINEFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD offers parking.
Does 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 PINEFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

