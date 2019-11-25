All apartments in Waldorf
2119 MARBELLA DRIVE

2119 Marbella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Marbella Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfectly situated in the heart of Waldorf, this is a commuters dream. Close to 301, 228, 210, 5, Shopping, Schools, Recreation areas and Restaurants. Everything is so close, you could walk anywhere. Starting out on your own? Have a Roommate? This home is enough space to grow in and not out of. You wont spend hours doing yard work or cleaning. Tenant occupied until August 31st. Tours starting on July 16, 2019 credit score requirement is 580+ with at least $4400.00 in gross monthly income. Pets are on a case by case basis. Weight and breed restrictions with a non-refundable pet fee based on weight. NO PIT BULLS or a mix of. We require Vet statements, picture and in person meeting with the pet prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE have any available units?
2119 MARBELLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2119 MARBELLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2119 MARBELLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
