2119 MARBELLA DRIVE

Perfectly situated in the heart of Waldorf, this is a commuters dream. Close to 301, 228, 210, 5, Shopping, Schools, Recreation areas and Restaurants. Everything is so close, you could walk anywhere. Starting out on your own? Have a Roommate? This home is enough space to grow in and not out of. You wont spend hours doing yard work or cleaning. Tenant occupied until August 31st. Tours starting on July 16, 2019 credit score requirement is 580+ with at least $4400.00 in gross monthly income. Pets are on a case by case basis. Weight and breed restrictions with a non-refundable pet fee based on weight. NO PIT BULLS or a mix of. We require Vet statements, picture and in person meeting with the pet prior to lease signing.