1598 Pin Oak Dr

Amenities
Large furnished bedroom with huge closets - Property Id: 113753
Large furnished bedroom with Queen size bed , spacious closets and beautiful hardwood flooring; centrally located in Waldorf; close to dining and major roadways and transportation services
*room is located inside of a townhouse ( shared bathroom and kitchen )
*preferably adult Male
*single occupant only /no couples
*serious inquiries call 240-678-0105
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/113753p
Property Id 113753
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5178576)