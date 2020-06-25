All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 1598 Pin Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
1598 Pin Oak Dr
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1598 Pin Oak Dr

1598 Pin Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1598 Pin Oak Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Large furnished bedroom with huge closets - Property Id: 113753

Large furnished bedroom with Queen size bed , spacious closets and beautiful hardwood flooring; centrally located in Waldorf; close to dining and major roadways and transportation services
*room is located inside of a townhouse ( shared bathroom and kitchen )
*preferably adult Male
*single occupant only /no couples
*serious inquiries call 240-678-0105
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/113753p
Property Id 113753

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1598 Pin Oak Dr have any available units?
1598 Pin Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 1598 Pin Oak Dr have?
Some of 1598 Pin Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1598 Pin Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1598 Pin Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1598 Pin Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1598 Pin Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 1598 Pin Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 1598 Pin Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1598 Pin Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1598 Pin Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1598 Pin Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 1598 Pin Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1598 Pin Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 1598 Pin Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1598 Pin Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1598 Pin Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1598 Pin Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1598 Pin Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University