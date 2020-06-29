1542 PIN OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready to move in...well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse located in north Waldorf. Easy commute to Andrews and DC. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit.