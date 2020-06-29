All apartments in Waldorf
1542 PIN OAK DRIVE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

1542 PIN OAK DRIVE

1542 Pin Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1542 Pin Oak Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to move in...well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse located in north Waldorf. Easy commute to Andrews and DC. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1542 PIN OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1542 PIN OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1542 PIN OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
