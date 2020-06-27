12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Spacious 3 level Colonial in Sheffield Neighborhood of Saint Charles. This lovely home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The lot backs to trees and offers a deck off the kitchen , perfect for bbq's and entertaining. The main level has a hardwood foyer, formal living room, formal dining room with hardwood flooring, kitchen with island, media counter space and breakfast area table space, powder room and office space. The family room is complete with 60" television over the gas fireplace. The space is open with lots of natural lighting and has 2nd floor overlook into the family room. There is also interior access to the garage from the kitchen. The upper bedroom levels offers wall to wall carpeting and hardwood flooring in the hallway. The Master Bedroom is spacious with walk in closet and full master bath. The Master Bath offers a soaking tub, shower and double sink vanity. There are 3 additional spacious bedrooms and a full hall bath. The hall bath is complete with dual sink vanity as well. The lower level fully finished basement has a open floor plan and wall to wall carpeting. There is a hobby room, office/den area, recreation room, full bath with pedestal sink and media room. The basement rooms are very versatile and there is inside access to the rear yard from the recreation room sitting area. The home is also equipped with Solar Panels, NEST Thermostat, Lawn Sprinkler System w/lawn maintenance included, and Security System in place. HOA Amenities include use of Pool and Clubhouse. Call today for your private showing!