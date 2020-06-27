All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT

12123 Burning Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

12123 Burning Ridge Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Spacious 3 level Colonial in Sheffield Neighborhood of Saint Charles. This lovely home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The lot backs to trees and offers a deck off the kitchen , perfect for bbq's and entertaining. The main level has a hardwood foyer, formal living room, formal dining room with hardwood flooring, kitchen with island, media counter space and breakfast area table space, powder room and office space. The family room is complete with 60" television over the gas fireplace. The space is open with lots of natural lighting and has 2nd floor overlook into the family room. There is also interior access to the garage from the kitchen. The upper bedroom levels offers wall to wall carpeting and hardwood flooring in the hallway. The Master Bedroom is spacious with walk in closet and full master bath. The Master Bath offers a soaking tub, shower and double sink vanity. There are 3 additional spacious bedrooms and a full hall bath. The hall bath is complete with dual sink vanity as well. The lower level fully finished basement has a open floor plan and wall to wall carpeting. There is a hobby room, office/den area, recreation room, full bath with pedestal sink and media room. The basement rooms are very versatile and there is inside access to the rear yard from the recreation room sitting area. The home is also equipped with Solar Panels, NEST Thermostat, Lawn Sprinkler System w/lawn maintenance included, and Security System in place. HOA Amenities include use of Pool and Clubhouse. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT have any available units?
12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12123 BURNING RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
