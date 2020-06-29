11607 Terrace Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

COMING SOON! Situated on nearly 1/2 acres of beautiful property peppered with mature trees, enjoy a light, bright and spacious home with a finished walkout basement. Explore your inner chef in the glorious kitchen, boasting an abundance of cabinet storage, counter top space, and a charming dining nook. All four bedrooms feature ceiling fans and ample closet space, offering a comfortable and private space for all members of the household. Built for entertaining, the open-concept finished basement comes with a bar, full bath, and a bonus room that is the perfect flex space for 4th bedroom, home office, or bonus room of your choice! Bask in the sunshine on the sizable side deck or follow the stone path to the awesome fire pit, offering a variety of options for hosting outdoor parties and hanging out with friends. Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood only minutes away from Crain highway. Pets welcome with NO ADDITIONAL PET FEE! Although home is not yet available to show, applications are being accepted at this time. Get a head start on this amazing opportunity and apply today!