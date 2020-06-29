All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 11607 Terrace Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
11607 Terrace Dr
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

11607 Terrace Dr

11607 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11607 Terrace Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
COMING SOON! Situated on nearly 1/2 acres of beautiful property peppered with mature trees, enjoy a light, bright and spacious home with a finished walkout basement. Explore your inner chef in the glorious kitchen, boasting an abundance of cabinet storage, counter top space, and a charming dining nook. All four bedrooms feature ceiling fans and ample closet space, offering a comfortable and private space for all members of the household. Built for entertaining, the open-concept finished basement comes with a bar, full bath, and a bonus room that is the perfect flex space for 4th bedroom, home office, or bonus room of your choice! Bask in the sunshine on the sizable side deck or follow the stone path to the awesome fire pit, offering a variety of options for hosting outdoor parties and hanging out with friends. Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood only minutes away from Crain highway. Pets welcome with NO ADDITIONAL PET FEE! Although home is not yet available to show, applications are being accepted at this time. Get a head start on this amazing opportunity and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11607 Terrace Dr have any available units?
11607 Terrace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11607 Terrace Dr have?
Some of 11607 Terrace Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11607 Terrace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11607 Terrace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11607 Terrace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11607 Terrace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11607 Terrace Dr offer parking?
No, 11607 Terrace Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11607 Terrace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11607 Terrace Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11607 Terrace Dr have a pool?
No, 11607 Terrace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11607 Terrace Dr have accessible units?
No, 11607 Terrace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11607 Terrace Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11607 Terrace Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11607 Terrace Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11607 Terrace Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University