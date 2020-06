Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Your eyes will sparkle when you see this beautiful fully-equipped kitchen, with serving island, deluxe cabinets. Charming and elegant living room with special touches. Two Exquisite overly spacious, master bedroom each one with private bath, walk in closets! For informal entertaining or those quiet moments at home -relax in the family room. 3rd Bedroom & full bath In basement.**** All new carpet... new vinyl flooring.... All new appliances.. Fresh paint...