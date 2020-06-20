All apartments in Waldorf
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE

11303 Golden Eagle Place · (301) 870-1717
Location

11303 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD 20603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, hardwood floors on main level, eat-in-kitchen & separate dining room, family room with gas fireplace, rooms on lower level and full bath. Enjoy the deck off main level kitchen, fully fenced backyard and rear entrance to basement. Convenient to shopping, dining & commuter lots! Tenant responsible is responsible for professional house and carpet cleaning when vacating. You will need a minimum credit score of 675 to schedule a showing. No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have any available units?
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have?
Some of 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE offer parking?
No, 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have a pool?
No, 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
