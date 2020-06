Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated and gorgeous! Close to shopping and other conveniences. 4 BR 1.5 bath one-level rancher with family room, living room, dining area, plenty of off street parking, and huge fenced in back yard. Fresh paint, carpet, and engineered hardwood flooring, spaciously galley kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Minimum 620 credit score required. Non-smoking and no pets. Landlord is not accepting vouchers.