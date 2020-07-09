1114 COPLEY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

All Applications To Listing Agent by Noon Monday 5-18-18. No more showings. Available for occupancy 7/1/20. There is a $50 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18 and $100 for a married couple. Minimum credit score of 650. Take gross yearly income and divide by 12. Multiply that amount by 60%. Then subtract rent ($1,800). Subtract any debt (e.g. revolving credit, car payments, daycare and etc.) from above amount. There must be at least $300 left over when you get the final amount. ****Amazing home with lots of upgrades and renovated in 2017. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Gorgeous wood floors, new windows & roof, recessed lights & updated bathrooms. Huge fenced backyard has large covered deck with fire pit & shed. Great neighborhood is convenient to shopping, restaurants & commuter routes. Landlord will have it professionally cleaned before new tenant moves in.