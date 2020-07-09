All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:56 AM

1114 COPLEY AVENUE

1114 Copley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Copley Avenue, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
All Applications To Listing Agent by Noon Monday 5-18-18. No more showings. Available for occupancy 7/1/20. There is a $50 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18 and $100 for a married couple. Minimum credit score of 650. Take gross yearly income and divide by 12. Multiply that amount by 60%. Then subtract rent ($1,800). Subtract any debt (e.g. revolving credit, car payments, daycare and etc.) from above amount. There must be at least $300 left over when you get the final amount. ****Amazing home with lots of upgrades and renovated in 2017. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Gorgeous wood floors, new windows & roof, recessed lights & updated bathrooms. Huge fenced backyard has large covered deck with fire pit & shed. Great neighborhood is convenient to shopping, restaurants & commuter routes. Landlord will have it professionally cleaned before new tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 COPLEY AVENUE have any available units?
1114 COPLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 1114 COPLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 1114 COPLEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 COPLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1114 COPLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 COPLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1114 COPLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 1114 COPLEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1114 COPLEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1114 COPLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 COPLEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 COPLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1114 COPLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1114 COPLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1114 COPLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 COPLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 COPLEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 COPLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 COPLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

