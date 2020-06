Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler featuring beautiful new hardwood floors in living room and dining room and new carpeting in bedrooms. Brand new appliances and new paint throughout. Spacious backyard with new deck is Perfect for entertaining. Freestanding shed with ample storage. Fully renovated and remodeled one year ago. Property in excellent condition