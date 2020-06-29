10709 ESPRIT PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

IMMEDIATE POSSESSION. NEWLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE. Excellent condition. Remolded kitchen and bathrooms. New floor on first level. Living room has a beautiful bay window. Upgraded kitchen with island and granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen with sliding glass door to deck. 3 Bedrooms on upper level. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, dual vanity, walk in closet. The basement is fully finished. Gas fireplace for those cold nights, and wet bar with granite counter. Full bath with tub. Laundry in basement. New Carpet in basement and bedroom level, new floor on main level, new windows. Property backs to woods for privacy.