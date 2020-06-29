All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 10709 ESPRIT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
10709 ESPRIT PLACE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

10709 ESPRIT PLACE

10709 Esprit Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10709 Esprit Place, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
IMMEDIATE POSSESSION. NEWLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE. Excellent condition. Remolded kitchen and bathrooms. New floor on first level. Living room has a beautiful bay window. Upgraded kitchen with island and granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen with sliding glass door to deck. 3 Bedrooms on upper level. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, dual vanity, walk in closet. The basement is fully finished. Gas fireplace for those cold nights, and wet bar with granite counter. Full bath with tub. Laundry in basement. New Carpet in basement and bedroom level, new floor on main level, new windows. Property backs to woods for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 ESPRIT PLACE have any available units?
10709 ESPRIT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 10709 ESPRIT PLACE have?
Some of 10709 ESPRIT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 ESPRIT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10709 ESPRIT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 ESPRIT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10709 ESPRIT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 10709 ESPRIT PLACE offer parking?
No, 10709 ESPRIT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10709 ESPRIT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10709 ESPRIT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 ESPRIT PLACE have a pool?
No, 10709 ESPRIT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10709 ESPRIT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10709 ESPRIT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 ESPRIT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10709 ESPRIT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10709 ESPRIT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10709 ESPRIT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University