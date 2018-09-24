All apartments in Waldorf
10324 Cassidy Court

Location

10324 Cassidy Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pet friendly home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths, a 1 car garage, and off street parking. The main level has wood flooring throughout. The living room has custom blinds and fresh paint. The formal dining room has chair rails and connects to the open concept kitchen, equipped with track lighting and breakfast bar. The off kitchen den has access to back deck and 2 car garage with shelving and bonus fridge. On this level there is also a tiled half bath and laundry room with washer/dryer provided. On the upper level the Master Bedroom has a walk in closet. The tiled master bathroom has a sunken tub, dual sink vanity, separate shower, and additional closet. On this level there is a tiled full hall bath and 2 additional bedrooms. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans are throughout. Wired for FiOS. No Housing Vouchers accepted.
STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Accepted case by case with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10324 Cassidy Court have any available units?
10324 Cassidy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 10324 Cassidy Court have?
Some of 10324 Cassidy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10324 Cassidy Court currently offering any rent specials?
10324 Cassidy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10324 Cassidy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10324 Cassidy Court is pet friendly.
Does 10324 Cassidy Court offer parking?
Yes, 10324 Cassidy Court offers parking.
Does 10324 Cassidy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10324 Cassidy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10324 Cassidy Court have a pool?
No, 10324 Cassidy Court does not have a pool.
Does 10324 Cassidy Court have accessible units?
No, 10324 Cassidy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10324 Cassidy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10324 Cassidy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10324 Cassidy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10324 Cassidy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
