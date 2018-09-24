All apartments in Waldorf
Waldorf, MD
10142 Further Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

10142 Further Lane

10142 Further Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10142 Further Lane, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
10142 Further Lane - This well maintained 5 bedroom 3.5 bath Colonial is located in the Somerset Subdivision on a spacious corner lot. The main floor of this home offers a Living Room-Dining Room Combination, Eat-in Kitchen with slider to the back yard, Family Room with doorway to the private side patio, and powder room. There is also interior garage entry from the family room. The upper bedroom level offers a master bedroom with walk-in closet and full master bath with soaking tub, sep. shower and double sink vanity. There are 3 additional bedroom spaces, full hall bath and laundry closet with Washer and Dryer. The basement level offers a spacious recreation room, full bath, utility room, and the 5th bedroom with 2 clothes closets and additional closet with shelving. The fully finished basement has wall to wall carpeting and additional storage under the stairwell. Rental Qualifications: Income $90,000(+) Credit Score 600(+) NO SMOKING. NO PETS
COMING SOON- AVAILABLE JUNE 01, 2020

(RLNE5123616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10142 Further Lane have any available units?
10142 Further Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 10142 Further Lane have?
Some of 10142 Further Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10142 Further Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10142 Further Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10142 Further Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10142 Further Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 10142 Further Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10142 Further Lane offers parking.
Does 10142 Further Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10142 Further Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10142 Further Lane have a pool?
No, 10142 Further Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10142 Further Lane have accessible units?
No, 10142 Further Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10142 Further Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10142 Further Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10142 Further Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10142 Further Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
