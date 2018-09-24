Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets clubhouse extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

10142 Further Lane - This well maintained 5 bedroom 3.5 bath Colonial is located in the Somerset Subdivision on a spacious corner lot. The main floor of this home offers a Living Room-Dining Room Combination, Eat-in Kitchen with slider to the back yard, Family Room with doorway to the private side patio, and powder room. There is also interior garage entry from the family room. The upper bedroom level offers a master bedroom with walk-in closet and full master bath with soaking tub, sep. shower and double sink vanity. There are 3 additional bedroom spaces, full hall bath and laundry closet with Washer and Dryer. The basement level offers a spacious recreation room, full bath, utility room, and the 5th bedroom with 2 clothes closets and additional closet with shelving. The fully finished basement has wall to wall carpeting and additional storage under the stairwell. Rental Qualifications: Income $90,000(+) Credit Score 600(+) NO SMOKING. NO PETS

COMING SOON- AVAILABLE JUNE 01, 2020



(RLNE5123616)