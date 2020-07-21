3120 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD 20748 Temple Hills
STUNNING CONDO READY TO RENT IMMEDIATELY!! 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM NEW WINDOWS FRESH CARPET AND PAINT CROWN MOLDING. LAUNDRY ACCESS IN THE BUILDING. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY APPLICATION FEE $40
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
