All apartments in Temple Hills
Find more places like 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Hills, MD
/
3120 BRINKLEY ROAD
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

3120 BRINKLEY ROAD

3120 Brinkley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3120 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD 20748
Temple Hills

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
STUNNING CONDO READY TO RENT IMMEDIATELY!! 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM NEW WINDOWS FRESH CARPET AND PAINT CROWN MOLDING. LAUNDRY ACCESS IN THE BUILDING. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY APPLICATION FEE $40

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD have any available units?
3120 BRINKLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Hills, MD.
How much is rent in Temple Hills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Hills Rent Report.
Is 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3120 BRINKLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Hills.
Does 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 BRINKLEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd
Temple Hills, MD 20748
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave
Temple Hills, MD 20748

Similar Pages

Temple Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTemple Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Temple Hills Apartments with ParkingTemple Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple Hills Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MD
Hybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University