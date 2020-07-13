Apartment List
/
MD
/
temple hills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:32 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Temple Hills, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temple Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Hills
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Oxon Hill Village
2260 Alice Ave, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
779 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near major shopping areas and Capital Beltway. Community has a pool, fitness center and activity center. Units have eat-in kitchens with breakfast bars and free utilities.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
6540 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE
6540 Joe Klutsch Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
Great 1-car garage townhouse ready for August occupancy! Open foyer entry, family room with fireplace to enjoy cool evenings, eat-in kitchen, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms with walk-in closets, suite bath includes stand-up shower and large soaking

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD
5904 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Gorgeous recently renovated home for rent! The granite countertops, original hard wood floors and natural marble all add character to this home. There are 4 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths.

1 of 5

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
4608 KEPPLER PLACE
4608 Keppler Place, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Spacious detached home with beautiful landscaping in the heart of Camp Springs MD.Located on a corner lot with plenty of off street parking and carport.Home features a lovely sun room,large family room and a master suit with sitting room.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Hills
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
39 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Coral Hills
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
120 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
21 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,614
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1227 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
23 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,783
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,222
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
824 sqft
Comfortable apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Swim in the pool, play basketball and relax in the courtyard during free time. Near Fort Circle Park. Easy access to I-695.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Anacostia
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for renovated apartments in Anacostia, start your search at Washington View. Visit Washington View and you will find richly landscaped grounds surrounded by estate fencing, only made better by the beautiful apartments inside.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
6 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Temple Hills, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temple Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Temple Hills 1 BedroomsTemple Hills 2 BedroomsTemple Hills 3 BedroomsTemple Hills Apartments under $1,100Temple Hills Apartments under $1,200
Temple Hills Apartments with BalconyTemple Hills Apartments with GymTemple Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemple Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTemple Hills Apartments with Parking
Temple Hills Apartments with PoolTemple Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerTemple Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemple Hills Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University