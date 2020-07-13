All apartments in Temple Hills
Find more places like South Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Hills, MD
/
South Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

South Pointe

2603 Southern Ave · (301) 246-8395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off FFM on select units if they move in by 7/31.
Browse Similar Places
Temple Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2501-303 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 2527-303 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 2501-302 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
guest parking
internet access
Welcome to South Pointe Apartment Homes. Nestled among mature trees and landscaping at Southern Avenue and Oxon Run, the community features value-priced studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy galley style kitchens, defined dining areas, spacious living rooms, and generously sized bedrooms. Located just minutes from Southern Avenue Metro, I-495, Iverson Mall, Marlow Heights Shopping Center, and National Harbor, South Pointe combines convenience with value. We offer short-term leases (two to 12 months). Find your next home at South Pointe Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 application fee, $250 holding fee, low security deposit please call for additional information
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 one-time
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Aggressive Breds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Pointe have any available units?
South Pointe has 27 units available starting at $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Temple Hills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does South Pointe have?
Some of South Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
South Pointe is offering the following rent specials: $500 off FFM on select units if they move in by 7/31.
Is South Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, South Pointe is pet friendly.
Does South Pointe offer parking?
Yes, South Pointe offers parking.
Does South Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Pointe have a pool?
No, South Pointe does not have a pool.
Does South Pointe have accessible units?
No, South Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does South Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, South Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for South Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd
Temple Hills, MD 20748

Similar Pages

Temple Hills 1 BedroomsTemple Hills 2 Bedrooms
Temple Hills Apartments with ParkingTemple Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple Hills Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity