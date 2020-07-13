Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range Property Amenities playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 guest parking internet access

Welcome to South Pointe Apartment Homes. Nestled among mature trees and landscaping at Southern Avenue and Oxon Run, the community features value-priced studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy galley style kitchens, defined dining areas, spacious living rooms, and generously sized bedrooms. Located just minutes from Southern Avenue Metro, I-495, Iverson Mall, Marlow Heights Shopping Center, and National Harbor, South Pointe combines convenience with value. We offer short-term leases (two to 12 months). Find your next home at South Pointe Apartments.