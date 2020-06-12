Apartment List
/
MD
/
temple hills
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM

647 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Temple Hills, MD

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 BRINKLEY ROAD
3122 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
959 sqft
Just Back on the market. Available Now & Renovated Top Floor unit. Brand new carpet. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with huge living room. Tenant pays electricity & some utilities. Easy access to DC, VA and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Hills
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
7 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Hills
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1190 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
937 sqft
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
996 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
3 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
985 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
1 Unit Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1052 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Old Town North
12 Units Available
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,826
1132 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
10 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
784 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
26 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
979 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
6 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.

June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report. Temple Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report. Temple Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Temple Hills rents increase sharply over the past month

Temple Hills rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temple Hills stand at $1,335 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,542 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Temple Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Temple Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temple Hills

    As rents have increased moderately in Temple Hills, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temple Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Temple Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,542 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in Temple Hills.
    • While Temple Hills' rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temple Hills than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Temple Hills 1 BedroomsTemple Hills 2 BedroomsTemple Hills Apartments under $1,100Temple Hills Apartments under $1,200
    Temple Hills Apartments with BalconyTemple Hills Apartments with GymTemple Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemple Hills Apartments with Parking
    Temple Hills Apartments with PoolTemple Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerTemple Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemple Hills Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
    Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MD
    Seabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
    University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
    Marymount University