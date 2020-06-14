628 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Temple Hills, MD

If you end up living in Temple Hills, you'll following the footsteps of some pretty famous former residents! People who once lived in town include columnist Mark Davis, fighter Mike Easton, actor Peter Bergman, baseball player William T. Randall, and football player Julian Peterson.

Temple Hills is a small city in Maryland, but it's also a commuter suburb of Washington D.C. Most people that live here commute into and out of the capital city for work and play. The city was started by Edward Temple, who lived here in the 1860s. Today, the community is a suburban community with tree-lined streets and lots of rental homes, so it's not hard to find apartments here. If you're looking for a quiet suburb of D.C., you might want to consider Temple Hills. Not only does it have great housing, but it also has fun entertainment and amenities, so there's plenty to do when you're bored at home and not in the mood to commute to the nearby big city.