604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute 3BD/2BA Colonial with off-street parking, newly finished walk-out basement & updated kitchen!! Large fenced yard with great tiered deck overlooking sprawling green-space. Three bedrooms upstairs with one full bath. Fully finished basement with second full bath and laundry room walks out to patio & beautiful yard. Unfinished area great for storage!! Large living room with hardwood floors, woodburning fireplace and great natural light. Separate mudroom on main level with outside entrance. Awesome location in the heart of Takoma Park with easy access to transportation, shopping & restaurants. *Optional routine ($150/month) or bi-annual ($75/month) landscaping included for additional monthly cost*