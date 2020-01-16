All apartments in Takoma Park
Takoma Park, MD
604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE
604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE

604 Ethan Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

604 Ethan Allen Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 3BD/2BA Colonial with off-street parking, newly finished walk-out basement & updated kitchen!! Large fenced yard with great tiered deck overlooking sprawling green-space. Three bedrooms upstairs with one full bath. Fully finished basement with second full bath and laundry room walks out to patio & beautiful yard. Unfinished area great for storage!! Large living room with hardwood floors, woodburning fireplace and great natural light. Separate mudroom on main level with outside entrance. Awesome location in the heart of Takoma Park with easy access to transportation, shopping & restaurants. *Optional routine ($150/month) or bi-annual ($75/month) landscaping included for additional monthly cost*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE have any available units?
604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE have?
Some of 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 ETHAN ALLEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

