7415 Crane Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

-1633 sq.ft

-4 Large Bedrooms

-2.5 Bathrooms

-Kitchen with new flooring

-Open layout with Living room and separate Dining room.

-Hardwood floors in the foyer and carpet in the bedrooms.

-Fully fenced Backyard with patio.

-2 parking spaces

-Internet set up in the backyard.



All Utilities, tenant responsibility, Pets are welcome!



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

2.443.741.1691 click 2

OR

Call the phone number below!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.