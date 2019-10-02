All apartments in Summerfield
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:18 AM

7415 Crane Place

7415 Crane Place · No Longer Available
Location

7415 Crane Place, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
-1633 sq.ft
-4 Large Bedrooms
-2.5 Bathrooms
-Kitchen with new flooring
-Open layout with Living room and separate Dining room.
-Hardwood floors in the foyer and carpet in the bedrooms.
-Fully fenced Backyard with patio.
-2 parking spaces
-Internet set up in the backyard.

All Utilities, tenant responsibility, Pets are welcome!

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
2.443.741.1691 click 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Crane Place have any available units?
7415 Crane Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 7415 Crane Place have?
Some of 7415 Crane Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Crane Place currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Crane Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Crane Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7415 Crane Place is pet friendly.
Does 7415 Crane Place offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Crane Place offers parking.
Does 7415 Crane Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Crane Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Crane Place have a pool?
No, 7415 Crane Place does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Crane Place have accessible units?
No, 7415 Crane Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Crane Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Crane Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Crane Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 Crane Place does not have units with air conditioning.
