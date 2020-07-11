550 Apartments for rent in Summerfield, MD with washer-dryer

/
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Glenarden
8702 HAMLIN ST #B
8702 Hamlin Street, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
THIS IS THE BASEMENT UNIT ONLY.APPLY ON LINE AT https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8702-Hamlin-Street-UNIT-B-Landover-MD-20785-299193060
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,021
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Greater Landover
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
7427 Drumlea Rd
7427 Drumlea Road, Walker Mill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2085 sqft
Inspiring 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths and 2 Half-baths Townhome in Capitol Heights! Step inside this lovely home and have a walk into its stunning kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and ample all-white cabinetry.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Greater Landover
6964 Hawthorne Street
6964 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
6964 Hawthorne Street - 1 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse Condo in Kent Village. Recent updates in kitchen and new washer/dryer in unit. Central Air and Heat. Two Permitted parking spots.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
Seat Pleasant
7231 Hylton St
7231 Hylton Street, Seat Pleasant, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
Fully renovated beautiful 3 -level Duplex *** New floors, new appliances, new HVAC, freshly painted *** Large covered back porch and fenced yard *** Driveway Parking for 4 cars *** Close to bus stop and major highways but a quiet neighborhood ***
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Greater Landover
7514 Hawthorne St - #5
7514 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
7514 Hawthorne St - #5 - Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen. Hardwood in main living area, tile in kitchen and bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Greater Landover
7716 GREYMONT STREET
7716 Greymont Street, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1280 sqft
The landlord has spared no expense! New hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet upstairs and fresh paint throughout. Half-bath on the main level and large full bathroom on the second level. The 3-bed, 1.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Glenarden
9200 BETH AVENUE
9200 Beth Avenue, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
This lovely home exudes pride of ownership inside and out. Located on a spacious corner lot, it's one of the few rentals available in the area. A short walk to Woodmore Town Center, Wegman's, Costco, restaurants, shops, etc..
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Landover
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Glenarden
7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY
7911 Glenarden Parkway, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
918 sqft
Move-In Ready! Must See! Recently renovated 1-level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available to rent in Glenarden, MD.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
Greater Landover
6924 Hawthorne St
6924 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
748 sqft
Please click here to apply This charming END UNIT 3 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom townhome features beautiful wood floors downstairs, carpeted floors upstairs, three bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1074 sqft
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,265
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
