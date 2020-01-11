729 KAPLAN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Ask about rent to own options! Conveniently located 2 level TH w/assigned parking, front and rear yard, on busline, close to Metro, shopping, restaurants, highways, Woodmore Town Center and the new Regional Hospital coming soon. Spacious rooms throughout w/separate dining room, entry foyer, kitchen w/loads of cabinets and rear yard w/deck. The upper level has an owner's suite w/private full bath and oversized closet, and two additional bedrooms that share a hall bath. Community pool and more. Consider the location and convenience of this 2 level property today and schedule a showing today!