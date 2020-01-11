All apartments in Summerfield
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:41 PM

729 KAPLAN COURT

729 Kaplan Court · No Longer Available
Location

729 Kaplan Court, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Ask about rent to own options! Conveniently located 2 level TH w/assigned parking, front and rear yard, on busline, close to Metro, shopping, restaurants, highways, Woodmore Town Center and the new Regional Hospital coming soon. Spacious rooms throughout w/separate dining room, entry foyer, kitchen w/loads of cabinets and rear yard w/deck. The upper level has an owner's suite w/private full bath and oversized closet, and two additional bedrooms that share a hall bath. Community pool and more. Consider the location and convenience of this 2 level property today and schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 KAPLAN COURT have any available units?
729 KAPLAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 729 KAPLAN COURT have?
Some of 729 KAPLAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 KAPLAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
729 KAPLAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 KAPLAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 729 KAPLAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 729 KAPLAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 729 KAPLAN COURT offers parking.
Does 729 KAPLAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 KAPLAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 KAPLAN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 729 KAPLAN COURT has a pool.
Does 729 KAPLAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 729 KAPLAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 729 KAPLAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 KAPLAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 KAPLAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 KAPLAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

