644 Spectator Ave

ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.)



You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in the rent. Each tenant pays an additional $40 month for cable/high speed internet. Garage parking and furnished room available.



Home is SMOKE FREE and PET FREE.



CONVENIENCE



Full-sized washer/dryer.



Keyless entry into the home. Lock on each room door.



Paperless application process. Free online automatic rent payments.



MODERN LUXURY



Eat-in kitchen. Granite counters. Dishwasher. Gas stove.



Spacious living/dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS.



Large windows that fill the home with NATURAL LIGHT.



CENTRAL LOCATION



Located in a quiet community but near the heart of it all.



Less than a 5 minute walk to the Blue/Silver Line. Minutes to the Beltway.



Just a 15 minute Metro ride to Capitol Hill, and 20 minutes to Downtown, DC or Andrews AFB.



Close to everything including Wegmans, Target, Chick-Fil-A, Woodmore Town Center and the new Capital Region Medical Center development



APPLY NOW!



P.S. This room will not last long. Similar room was rented in 1 day!