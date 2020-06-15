All apartments in Summerfield
644 Spectator Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

644 Spectator Ave

644 Spectator Avenue · (919) 926-7736
Location

644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD 20785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.)

You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in the rent. Each tenant pays an additional $40 month for cable/high speed internet. Garage parking and furnished room available.

Home is SMOKE FREE and PET FREE.

CONVENIENCE

Full-sized washer/dryer.

Keyless entry into the home. Lock on each room door.

Paperless application process. Free online automatic rent payments.

MODERN LUXURY

Eat-in kitchen. Granite counters. Dishwasher. Gas stove.

Spacious living/dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS.

Large windows that fill the home with NATURAL LIGHT.

CENTRAL LOCATION

Located in a quiet community but near the heart of it all.

Less than a 5 minute walk to the Blue/Silver Line. Minutes to the Beltway.

Just a 15 minute Metro ride to Capitol Hill, and 20 minutes to Downtown, DC or Andrews AFB.

Close to everything including Wegmans, Target, Chick-Fil-A, Woodmore Town Center and the new Capital Region Medical Center development

APPLY NOW!

P.S. This room will not last long. Similar room was rented in 1 day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Spectator Ave have any available units?
644 Spectator Ave has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 644 Spectator Ave have?
Some of 644 Spectator Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Spectator Ave currently offering any rent specials?
644 Spectator Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Spectator Ave pet-friendly?
No, 644 Spectator Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 644 Spectator Ave offer parking?
Yes, 644 Spectator Ave does offer parking.
Does 644 Spectator Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 644 Spectator Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Spectator Ave have a pool?
No, 644 Spectator Ave does not have a pool.
Does 644 Spectator Ave have accessible units?
No, 644 Spectator Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Spectator Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Spectator Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Spectator Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 644 Spectator Ave has units with air conditioning.
