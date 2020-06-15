644 Spectator Ave

Amenities
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.)
You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in the rent. Each tenant pays an additional $40 month for cable/high speed internet. Garage parking and furnished room available.
Home is SMOKE FREE and PET FREE.
CONVENIENCE
Full-sized washer/dryer.
Keyless entry into the home. Lock on each room door.
Paperless application process. Free online automatic rent payments.
MODERN LUXURY
Eat-in kitchen. Granite counters. Dishwasher. Gas stove.
Spacious living/dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS.
Large windows that fill the home with NATURAL LIGHT.
CENTRAL LOCATION
Located in a quiet community but near the heart of it all.
Less than a 5 minute walk to the Blue/Silver Line. Minutes to the Beltway.
Just a 15 minute Metro ride to Capitol Hill, and 20 minutes to Downtown, DC or Andrews AFB.
Close to everything including Wegmans, Target, Chick-Fil-A, Woodmore Town Center and the new Capital Region Medical Center development
P.S. This room will not last long. Similar room was rented in 1 day!