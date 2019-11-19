Rent Calculator
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE
1101 Carrington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1101 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD 20743
Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bed townhouse in quiet neighborhood- New stainless appliances, freshly painted and flooring refinished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Summerfield, MD
.
What amenities does 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Summerfield
.
Does 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 CARRINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
