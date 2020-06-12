/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
172 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Suitland, MD
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
3 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
985 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
1 Unit Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Results within 1 mile of Suitland
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1190 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1052 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
10 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
26 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
979 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
6 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1308 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated April 28 at 09:00pm
4 Units Available
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1010 sqft
Great location and luxury accommodations. This suburban paradise is close to Washington, D.C. city attractions, parks and Six Flags resort. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature patio/balcony, appliances and air conditioning. Pool and clubhouse.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
3109 Naylor Rd SE #301
3109 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
Large 2BR/1BA unit ALL UTILITIES with OFF STREET PARKING - This newly renovated designer unit comes with ample storage and closet space. Granite Countertops. newly painted and new carpet.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:18pm
1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
664 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1475.00; IMRID24438
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
3907 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3907 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
643 sqft
Utilities included. Delightful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. New paint, hardwood floors, recessed lights, washer/dryer, built in microwave, granite counters. Near metro, main arteries, restaurants, shopping library, park. Ideal location.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2835 GAINESVILLE STREET SE
2835 Gainesville Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
780 sqft
Controlled access building 2 bed 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Hardwood floors in Dining room and living room. Carpeted bedrooms. Close to Metro and Shops. Great Rental History a must!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2125 SUITLAND TERRACE SE
2125 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Top floor unit in Fairfax Village. The unit boasts 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. This well-maintained garden condo community is perfectly located in southeast Washington, D.C in the Hill Crest area.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Coral Hills
1 Unit Available
4259 SOUTHERN AVENUE
4259 Southern Avenue, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Spacious top floor listing. Washer and dryer in unit. All appliances are less than 1 year old. Electricity and water included in rent. Plenty of parking and located just steps from the Metrobus line and 4.
