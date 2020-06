Amenities

Amazing opportunity to rent this 3 bed 1 bath unit in Westwood Park! 2nd level secure entry location with an above ground balcony, pet friendly building! Open living and dining room layout with beautiful hardwood floors access to the balcony. Large master bedroom with open windows for plenty of daylight to shine through! This unit comes with a stacked washer/dryer, new HVAC system, and 2 permitted parking spaces.