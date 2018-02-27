All apartments in Suitland
6302 HIL MAR DRIVE

6302 Hil-Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Gorgeous remodel in District Heights. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Release the chef in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Two huge Bedrooms with larger windows for plenty of natural light. Master Bedroom has large double closets and space to fit a king size bed. Enjoy off street parking and the comfort of in unit washer and dryer. Live close to the city & minutes to the Capital Beltway, MGM Casino, Shopping Mall & the Tanger Outlets. Dine in or eat out to all types of culinary cuisine. Make this condo your Home Sweet Home! ! !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE have any available units?
6302 HIL MAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE have?
Some of 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6302 HIL MAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6302 HIL MAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
