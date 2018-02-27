6302 HIL MAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous remodel in District Heights. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Release the chef in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Two huge Bedrooms with larger windows for plenty of natural light. Master Bedroom has large double closets and space to fit a king size bed. Enjoy off street parking and the comfort of in unit washer and dryer. Live close to the city & minutes to the Capital Beltway, MGM Casino, Shopping Mall & the Tanger Outlets. Dine in or eat out to all types of culinary cuisine. Make this condo your Home Sweet Home! ! !