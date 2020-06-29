6301 Hil Mar Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is adorned with sparkling hardwood floors and ceramic tile. The oak kitchen cabinets provide lots of storage along with the abundant counter space. The balcony overlooks as grass filled back yard (thankfully you don't have to cut it!). That means a maintenance free yard for front and back of the building. The owner pays the water bill! Come take a look and make it your new home.

The condo is located in Westwood Condominium and is minutes from DC and VA. Come take a look and be wowed!



Lease signing incentives! Call for details