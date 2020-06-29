All apartments in Suitland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

6301 Hil Mar Dr

6301 Hil-Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is adorned with sparkling hardwood floors and ceramic tile. The oak kitchen cabinets provide lots of storage along with the abundant counter space. The balcony overlooks as grass filled back yard (thankfully you don't have to cut it!). That means a maintenance free yard for front and back of the building. The owner pays the water bill! Come take a look and make it your new home.
The condo is located in Westwood Condominium and is minutes from DC and VA. Come take a look and be wowed!

Lease signing incentives! Call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Hil Mar Dr have any available units?
6301 Hil Mar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 6301 Hil Mar Dr have?
Some of 6301 Hil Mar Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Hil Mar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Hil Mar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Hil Mar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 Hil Mar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6301 Hil Mar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Hil Mar Dr offers parking.
Does 6301 Hil Mar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Hil Mar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Hil Mar Dr have a pool?
No, 6301 Hil Mar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Hil Mar Dr have accessible units?
No, 6301 Hil Mar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Hil Mar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Hil Mar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Hil Mar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6301 Hil Mar Dr has units with air conditioning.
