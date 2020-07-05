All apartments in Suitland
5895 SUITLAND ROAD.
Home
/
Suitland, MD
/
5895 SUITLAND ROAD
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

5895 SUITLAND ROAD

5895 Suitland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5895 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Location! Location! Location! *** Only 10 mins in rush-hour to DC line; quick access to downtown and Northern VA. Minutes to Andrews AFB, Census Bureau, Metro Rail, 495/Beltway, and just footsteps away from Suitland Pkwy and D13/14 bus stops. This location is a commuter's dream -- and it's close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Townhouse features 2 spacious bedrooms EACH with main closet and separate walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, plenty of cabinets, and pantry. Half bath on main level. Living room features sliding glass walk-out to private fenced-in backyard with locking storage shed. Tot lot in middle of community near short walking trails. *** APPLYING IS EASY; online application fee $40 per applicant, minimum income $62K per year, security deposit is $1,550 with good credit. *** LIMITED-TIME SPECIAL (18-mo lease only): $25 off monthly rent with approved application and security deposit paid by Nov 7. *** Townhouse Available Dec 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5895 SUITLAND ROAD have any available units?
5895 SUITLAND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 5895 SUITLAND ROAD have?
Some of 5895 SUITLAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5895 SUITLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5895 SUITLAND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5895 SUITLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5895 SUITLAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 5895 SUITLAND ROAD offer parking?
No, 5895 SUITLAND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5895 SUITLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5895 SUITLAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5895 SUITLAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 5895 SUITLAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5895 SUITLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5895 SUITLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5895 SUITLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5895 SUITLAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5895 SUITLAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5895 SUITLAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

