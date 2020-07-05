5895 SUITLAND ROAD.

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! *** Only 10 mins in rush-hour to DC line; quick access to downtown and Northern VA. Minutes to Andrews AFB, Census Bureau, Metro Rail, 495/Beltway, and just footsteps away from Suitland Pkwy and D13/14 bus stops. This location is a commuter's dream -- and it's close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Townhouse features 2 spacious bedrooms EACH with main closet and separate walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, plenty of cabinets, and pantry. Half bath on main level. Living room features sliding glass walk-out to private fenced-in backyard with locking storage shed. Tot lot in middle of community near short walking trails. *** APPLYING IS EASY; online application fee $40 per applicant, minimum income $62K per year, security deposit is $1,550 with good credit. *** LIMITED-TIME SPECIAL (18-mo lease only): $25 off monthly rent with approved application and security deposit paid by Nov 7. *** Townhouse Available Dec 1