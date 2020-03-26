4628 Howe Ave.

Amenities
Available 06/03/20 3 BED ROOM, LARGE YARD-- Nested AMONG Mature Trees - Property Id: 228865
Quaint Urban Bungalow-- Nested on Large Yard..
Tours Upon Approved Applications ONLY_
(No Vouchers Accepted) READ THE ENTIRE LISTING !
You May Apply Directly from this site Click on the Apply NOW button Above-- Min. 620 credit.
All Adults Must Submit an Application.
MOVE In NOW- Special !! FREE WIFI - First Month Discount Rent - ONLY- $1,895.00,
- -- W/ 1 Year Lease**
Spacious - and Comfortable Newly Appointed Features -
Fireplace with Granite Hearth,
Large Dining Room
Lovely 3 Bedrooms- Home Nested among mature trees.
Quiet Neighborhood. Walking distance to the Metro and Shopping... Great Regional Dining
4 miles to National Harbor- & MGM
10 Min Commute to Capital Hill 8 Min. to Joint Base- Andrews 3.5 miles to Joint Base Bolling
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228865
Property Id 228865
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5585097)