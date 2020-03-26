All apartments in Suitland
Find more places like 4628 Howe Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suitland, MD
/
4628 Howe Ave.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

4628 Howe Ave.

4628 Howe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suitland
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4628 Howe Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 06/03/20 3 BED ROOM, LARGE YARD-- Nested AMONG Mature Trees - Property Id: 228865

Quaint Urban Bungalow-- Nested on Large Yard..
Tours Upon Approved Applications ONLY_
(No Vouchers Accepted) READ THE ENTIRE LISTING !
You May Apply Directly from this site Click on the Apply NOW button Above-- Min. 620 credit.
All Adults Must Submit an Application.

MOVE In NOW- Special !! FREE WIFI - First Month Discount Rent - ONLY- $1,895.00,
- -- W/ 1 Year Lease**
Spacious - and Comfortable Newly Appointed Features -
Fireplace with Granite Hearth,
Large Dining Room
Lovely 3 Bedrooms- Home Nested among mature trees.
Quiet Neighborhood. Walking distance to the Metro and Shopping... Great Regional Dining
4 miles to National Harbor- & MGM
10 Min Commute to Capital Hill 8 Min. to Joint Base- Andrews 3.5 miles to Joint Base Bolling
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228865
Property Id 228865

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5585097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 Howe Ave. have any available units?
4628 Howe Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 4628 Howe Ave. have?
Some of 4628 Howe Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Howe Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Howe Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 Howe Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4628 Howe Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 4628 Howe Ave. offer parking?
No, 4628 Howe Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4628 Howe Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 Howe Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 Howe Ave. have a pool?
No, 4628 Howe Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4628 Howe Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4628 Howe Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 Howe Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4628 Howe Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4628 Howe Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4628 Howe Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct
Suitland, MD 20747
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct
Suitland, MD 20746
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave
Suitland, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Suitland 1 BedroomsSuitland 2 Bedrooms
Suitland Apartments with BalconySuitland Apartments with Parking
Suitland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VA
Lorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suitland Silver Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University