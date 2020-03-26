4628 Howe Ave.

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 06/03/20 3 BED ROOM, LARGE YARD-- Nested AMONG Mature Trees - Property Id: 228865



Quaint Urban Bungalow-- Nested on Large Yard..

Tours Upon Approved Applications ONLY_

(No Vouchers Accepted) READ THE ENTIRE LISTING !

You May Apply Directly from this site Click on the Apply NOW button Above-- Min. 620 credit.

All Adults Must Submit an Application.



MOVE In NOW- Special !! FREE WIFI - First Month Discount Rent - ONLY- $1,895.00,

- -- W/ 1 Year Lease**

Spacious - and Comfortable Newly Appointed Features -

Fireplace with Granite Hearth,

Large Dining Room

Lovely 3 Bedrooms- Home Nested among mature trees.

Quiet Neighborhood. Walking distance to the Metro and Shopping... Great Regional Dining

4 miles to National Harbor- & MGM

10 Min Commute to Capital Hill 8 Min. to Joint Base- Andrews 3.5 miles to Joint Base Bolling

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228865

Property Id 228865



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5585097)