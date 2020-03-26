All apartments in Suitland
Find more places like 4601 Navy Day Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suitland, MD
/
4601 Navy Day Pl
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

4601 Navy Day Pl

4601 Navy Day Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suitland
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4601 Navy Day Place, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
House: near Metro, renovated, quiet area, yard - Property Id: 77706

$60,000 minimum annual income required to rent this 1-story single family house. Renovated kitchen and bath. Dining space, living room, two bedrooms and screened-in front porch. Lots of storage: attic & basement. Freshly painted. New carpet. Central AC, radiator heat. Washer/dryer. Large yard. You can have your own flower garden, a BBQ grill, etc. Parking for one car in driveway, plus street parking by permit.

A half mile or 5-minute walk to the Suitland Metro stop (no need for a car) and Federal Census Bureau. Pets negotiable (extra rent and deposit). No smoking.

Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Rent is $1,500 per month. Rent due the 1st of every month. One month security deposit. One year lease. Security deposit to hold the house and 1st month to move in. Available soon.

Only candidates with documented income of at least $60,000, verifiable rental history and landlord references will be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/77706p
Property Id 77706

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Navy Day Pl have any available units?
4601 Navy Day Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 4601 Navy Day Pl have?
Some of 4601 Navy Day Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Navy Day Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Navy Day Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Navy Day Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Navy Day Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Navy Day Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Navy Day Pl offers parking.
Does 4601 Navy Day Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 Navy Day Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Navy Day Pl have a pool?
No, 4601 Navy Day Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Navy Day Pl have accessible units?
No, 4601 Navy Day Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Navy Day Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Navy Day Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 Navy Day Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4601 Navy Day Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct
Suitland, MD 20747
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct
Suitland, MD 20746
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave
Suitland, MD 20746
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd
Suitland, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Suitland 1 BedroomsSuitland 2 Bedrooms
Suitland Apartments with BalconySuitland Apartments with Parking
Suitland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VA
Lorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suitland Silver Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University