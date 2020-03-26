4601 Navy Day Pl

Amenities

House: near Metro, renovated, quiet area, yard - Property Id: 77706



$60,000 minimum annual income required to rent this 1-story single family house. Renovated kitchen and bath. Dining space, living room, two bedrooms and screened-in front porch. Lots of storage: attic & basement. Freshly painted. New carpet. Central AC, radiator heat. Washer/dryer. Large yard. You can have your own flower garden, a BBQ grill, etc. Parking for one car in driveway, plus street parking by permit.



A half mile or 5-minute walk to the Suitland Metro stop (no need for a car) and Federal Census Bureau. Pets negotiable (extra rent and deposit). No smoking.



Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Rent is $1,500 per month. Rent due the 1st of every month. One month security deposit. One year lease. Security deposit to hold the house and 1st month to move in. Available soon.



Only candidates with documented income of at least $60,000, verifiable rental history and landlord references will be considered.

