Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:25 PM

3510 Swann Road

Location

3510 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
2500sq ft comfortable livable space Single Family Home.
4 Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
Large Kitchen
Fenced Backcyard
Fireplaces, Finished Basement,
Garage

Nearby Schools, Grocery stores, Coffee shop, Restaurants, Town Aquare at Suitland Federal Center. Close to Suitland and Naylor Road Station.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved Pets Only.
Available Features: Verizon, Comcast, Viasat, Xfinity Services available in the area.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Swann Road have any available units?
3510 Swann Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3510 Swann Road have?
Some of 3510 Swann Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Swann Road currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Swann Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Swann Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Swann Road is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Swann Road offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Swann Road offers parking.
Does 3510 Swann Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Swann Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Swann Road have a pool?
No, 3510 Swann Road does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Swann Road have accessible units?
No, 3510 Swann Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Swann Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Swann Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Swann Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Swann Road does not have units with air conditioning.

