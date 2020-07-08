3510 Swann Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

2500sq ft comfortable livable space Single Family Home.

4 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms

Large Kitchen

Fenced Backcyard

Fireplaces, Finished Basement,

Garage



Nearby Schools, Grocery stores, Coffee shop, Restaurants, Town Aquare at Suitland Federal Center. Close to Suitland and Naylor Road Station.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved Pets Only.

Available Features: Verizon, Comcast, Viasat, Xfinity Services available in the area.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.